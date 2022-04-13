San Bruno police are asking for the public’s help finding 41-year-old Justin Kim, who was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Monterey Drive.
Police describe Kim as an Asian man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 160 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.
Kim is known to frequent areas of Sweeney Ridge, police said.
Anyone who sees Kim is urged to contact San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.
