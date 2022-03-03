The board overseeing the county’s bus service has approved a Reimagine SamTrans plan that will improve its transit network by providing more frequent and direct service to meet changing public needs.
“It was time to do a new strategic plan because the changing needs of this county were so amazing. At the time, there were so many changes going on that we needed to address,” SamTrans Board Member Rose Guilbault said. “What the [SamTrans] team has done is position us for the future and position us to be a world-class mobility system in this county.”
The Reimagine SamTrans project started in 2019 to review and update SamTrans’ system to meet the needs of the public and riders. The agency prioritized equity for high-need communities, investing in higher-frequency service on key corridors and improving efficiency.
Under the plan approved by the board at its March 2 meeting, Reimagine SamTrans will see more frequent service for routes 17, 110, 118, 121 and 250. Route ECR, which runs along El Camino Real from the Palo Alto Transit Center to the Daly City BART, will have service every 15 minutes all week, along with routes 130 and 296. Routes 275 and 276 will have later weekday service, while 121, 130 and 281 will have later weekend service. The plan calls for new service to Oyster Point, Skyline College, College of San Mateo, East Palo Alto, Redwood City, the airport and San Bruno BART.
SamTrans will eliminate Route 398 from downtown San Francisco to Redwood City and Route SFO. The new EPX route will serve some eliminated routes and East Palo Alto, Redwood City, the airport and San Bruno BART. Consolidation will occur for routes 274, 275 and 278 into a new route 278. Route FCX from Foster City to downtown San Francisco will remove service from San Francisco to Foster City in the morning and Foster City to San Francisco in the afternoon. Ten school-oriented routes will be consolidated into five, although it will preserve the majority of each route’s coverage.
Board Member Charles Stone, also a Belmont councilmember, praised the new network but noted people who are low income and live in more affluent areas of San Mateo County would lose some mobility due to the plan.
“For the greater good, we are doing the right thing, but there are some negative impacts. If we have a windfall of money at some point, we should look into how we can change that,” Stone said.
Analysis conducted found the new network would not hurt minority populations or disproportionately burden low-income populations and meets federal regulations. Low-income tracts will receive service access improvements. The agency has prioritized more direct service and faster travel times, with new on-demand service zones in East Palo Alto and Half Moon Bay. Riders would take trips within the coverage area by using an app or calling to book trips. Board Member Marina Fraser praised the extra support for the coastside.
“The coastside will be impacted and could really change things for the better with the new on-demand that is going to be piloted. That is really exciting,” Fraser said.
Reimagine SamTrans started work in the fall of 2019 before a six-month delay due to COVID-19. A public outreach phase occurred in spring and fall 2021. SamTrans staff developed a final bus network last summer from three alternatives. Implementation of the new system will begin this summer in three phases. The August first phase will remove low-ridership routes and some segments, see route consolidations, extensions into Oyster Point in South San Francisco and the restoration of pre-COVID service. Phase two starts in early 2023 to implement the new EPX route and further frequency improvements. Phase three in mid- to late 2023 will launch additional new routes.
(1) comment
Very disengenius.
Malarkey
Bird's of a feather ...
Pre-Covid totals are back, yet they cut routes?
How much did Hartnett get when he retired? Golden Parachute!
