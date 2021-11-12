The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District is purchasing more than 600 acres of land on the southern edge of the city of Half Moon Bay following a vote by the district’s board of directors Wednesday night.
The 644 acres are part of an 868-acre Johnston Ranch property that features the Johnston House, a well-known landmark visible from state Highway 1 that is open to the public for tours with docents. The land was purchased from the Peninsula Open Space Trust for $4.8 million to keep it protected as part of the district’s adjacent Miramontes Ridge Open Space Preserve.
The city of Half Moon Bay is planning for a pedestrian and bike trail that will connect its downtown to the Johnston House along Higgins Canyon Road and will continue to own the Johnston House.
POST purchased the land about 20 years ago after it was once proposed to be developed into a golf course and housing development, and will retain ownership of 224 acres of agricultural lands, according to the open space district.
“This acquisition is remarkable for our community and the entire Coastside, ensuring beautiful open space and farmland will forever be protected directly adjacent to our city,” Half Moon Bay Mayor Robert Brownstone said in a statement. “The generations to come will appreciate that action was taken today to safeguard this irreplaceable natural resource.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.