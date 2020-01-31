A South San Francisco man, who pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony elder fiscal abuse involving a 70-year-old Belmont resident and his mother faces a year in county jail when sentenced.
Michael Anthony Kalvig, 36, will be sentenced March 11.
He had access to the 70-year-old’s personal information and opened new accounts, prosecutors said.
Losses totaled more than $100,000 and the mother of the 70-year-old was also a victim of the thefts, according to prosecutors.
