Authorities have identified 17 new victims of a Redwood City man already in jail for possession of child pornography, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

David Richard Hackworth, 40, was arrested in May for communicating with nine minors for sexual gratification and now he’s being accused of victimizing 25 minors between the ages of 7 and 14, according to Wagstaffe.

Hackworth allegedly met the victims on social media and convinced them to touch themselves on video. He then made copies of the videos for his personal collection, which he shared online with fellow perverts, prosecutors said.

Authorities have found at least 200,000 images of child pornography and over 40,000 lines of contact, prosecutors said.

Hackworth faces a total of 76 charges, including lewd act with child, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.

