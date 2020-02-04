A 55-year-old San Jose woman, stopped following a pursuit in Belmont, faces new charges after prosecutors say she threatened officers when in the patrol vehicle after being brought to the county jail in Redwood City.
“You’re dead, you’re dead,” Cindy Susan Stanley said, according to prosecutors.
When a correctional officer at the county jail began Wednesday to remove straps of a device Stanley was secured in, she spat in the face of one correctional officer, tried to spit on two other officers and attempted to bite a fourth correctional officer, prosecutors said.
During booking while her clothing was being removed, Stanley squatted and urinated on a female correctional officer’s pants, prosecutors said.
Stanley was arraigned Thursday after prosecutors said a Belmont community service officer jumped out of the way to avoid injury when she sped off on Ralston Avenue and evaded police until reaching a dead-end street.
Stanley stopped in traffic Wednesday at 11:55 a.m. at a red light on Ralston Avenue and Old County Road and did not advance when the light turned green, prosecutors said.
A community service officer approached to see if Stanley needed assistance with a stalled vehicle but the woman did not respond and medics were called, prosecutors said.
When Stanley saw the service officer and a police officer standing next to the driver’s window she accelerated away, prosecutors said.
She went through numerous stop signs, drove into incoming traffic and collided with a concrete city sidewalk but continued until turning onto the dead-end Kedith Street, according to prosecutors.
She had a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unable to stand without assistance, prosecutors said.
Stanley refused to perform field sobriety tests, answer questions or take a chemical test, prosecutors said.
Officers obtained a search warrant and a blood sample was obtained, prosecutors said.
Test results are not yet available, according to prosecutors, who said Stanley had prescription drug bottles in her vehicle.
A Feb. 11 preliminary hearing was set for charges in the pursuit — along with the new allegations involving her alleged assaults against the officers.
