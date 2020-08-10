The San Francisco Bay Trail added a new section near East Palo Alto that opened to the public on Friday, closing a .6-mile gap along an 80-mile stretch of the trail.
The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District hosted a virtual opening ceremony on Friday, giving viewers a tour and a chance to learn about the bay trail, a planned 500-mile walking and cycling path through all nine Bay Area counties. So far, 350 miles of the trail have been completed.
The new section is located between University Avenue and the Ravenswood Open Space Preserve near East Palo Alto and Menlo Park. It includes a new wooden boardwalk, a bridge across the wetlands in the north and fully accessible paths for bicyclists and pedestrians.
“To keep each other healthy during these unusual times, it has become even more apparent how critical the healing powers of nature are to our physical, mental and emotional well being,” said MidPen General Manager Ana Maria Ruiz.
“During shelter at home, our outdoor open space has remained an essential service and a much-needed respite to so many people.”
