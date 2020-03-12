Sergio Octavio Pena, 38, convicted of second-degree murder in a 2001 stabbing death at a San Carlos party, was denied parole Wednesday.
He is eligible for another parole hearing in three years, prosecutors said.
Pena was an uninvited guest at the party, hosted by a girl while her parents were away on a brief vacation, prosecutors said. Pena and friends started breaking things and the girl asked her boyfriend to get them to leave, prosecutors said. Pena and an accomplice stabbed the boyfriend and fled, prosecutors said. Pena was sentenced in 2003 to 16 years to life in prison.
