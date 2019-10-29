A new flag will rise over Millbrae and the residents are invited to help design it, under a decision by officials to create an artful representation for the community which can be proudly flown.
The Millbrae City Council agreed during a meeting Monday, Oct. 21, to solicit feedback and creative submissions from residents interested in helping design a new city flag.
Councilmembers reviewed two initial attempts to create a flag by City Manager Tom Williams and Public Works Director Khee Lim which incorporated the city’s seal and branding logo before agreeing to open up the process.
“We could actually make this a community project and have some fun with it,” said Councilwoman Ann Schneider.
Acknowledging that the early efforts may have left something to be desired, Lim said he would welcome suggestions from residents who wish to participate in the creative process.
“If you have any ideas, please give me a call,” said Lim, noting he is a licensed engineer and not a graphic artist or design expert.
The initiative was launched by Lim, who noticed the city has never adopted a formal flag since its incorporation in 1948. He suggested its creation could serve as a gift offered to sister cities, or it could be raised at city events. Some councilmembers speculated years ago a city commission created a Millbrae flag, but its design couldn’t be tracked down in advance of the meeting.
As residents consider trying their hand at creating a flag, resident Steven Green shared a few design principles acknowledged by the North American Vexillological Association, which specializes in the study of flags.
Among the standards recommended are simple designs which could be replicated by a child from memory; meaningful images or colors related to what the flag symbolizes; two or three basic, standard colors; distinctive or related designs which show connections to other flags without duplication; and avoiding lettering or seals.
Noting the city’s early submissions violate some of the recommendations, Green said he looks forward to expanding the design process to take advantage of the community’s creativity.
“While we have this opportunity, I would encourage us to be bold and create something memorable,” he said.
Looking ahead, Lim said city officials will launch an outreach campaign soliciting contributions from the community. He said feedback received on submissions over the coming months will help refine proposals, and ultimately a few final designs recommendations will be presented to councilmembers after the new year.
For her part, Councilwoman Gina Papan said she looks forward to receiving submissions from residents.
“If the community wants to email anything to us, go ahead. I would be curious to see what they come up with,” she said.
Meanwhile Councilwoman Annie Oliva said she is indifferent to specific designs, but lauded the process of creating a flag for the city.
“I like the concept, more than anything,” she said. “ I think we should hang a flag and hang it proud. I think it’s awesome.”
In other business, councilmembers unanimously approved seeking a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which is facilitated by the Peninsula Health Care District, to build an outdoor fitness court along the Spur Trail.
If the grant is awarded in December, the city would need to raise an additional $50,000 to create the nearly 1,500-square-foot facility, according to a city report. Should the city finance the initiative, the report suggests the fitness court could be ready to open at the end of next year.
“I’m so excited for this project,” said Mayor Wayne Lee.
