Millbrae officials are driving toward building a disc golf course along the Spur Trail, as councilmembers supported an initial proposal to establish a new outdoor recreation amenity.
The Millbrae City Council initiated a discussion Tuesday, Sept. 24, detailing the process for establishing a series of tees and pins on the trail essentially ranging from Millbrae Avenue to Taylor Middle School.
While no decision was made during the meeting, officials are hopeful the course would promote outdoor activity on the city’s open space while adding a new recreational outlet to a community starved for such opportunities.
“This looks very exciting,” said Mayor Wayne Lee, after the presentation, according to video of the meeting.
Disc golf is a outdoor sport in which players throw weighted discs from a tee area toward chain baskets called pins. The scoring system is similar to traditional golf, and the player who shoots their disc into the pin with the fewest amount of shots wins.
Millbrae officials expect there is sufficient space along the Spur Trail, which cuts through the center of town, to establish a course with at least nine holes, according to a city presentation.
Officials identified a designer who crafted a course in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to walk the potential site in Millbrae and determined a suitable course for beginners could be built.
Millbrae officials projected the course could cost in the ballpark of $3,000 to construct. The city’s Rotary Club identified $8,000 which could be paid toward the cause. Councilmembers suggested funds could also be raised by selling advertising on tee boxes at the course.
Looking ahead, officials are planning to present more detailed course designs next month, and a final plan could be approved in December by the Millbrae City Council. Under approval, the site could be prepared with the help of volunteers in March and a soft opening could be ready by April. Should all go according to plan, officials are hopeful to host the first annual disc golf tournament in May.
Officials favor disc golf because it is relatively inexpensive to play — a starting set with a driver, putter and medium-range disc sells in the ballpark of $30 — and unlike traditional golf, there are often no green fees. The Millbrae course would be free, and officials suggested discs could be made available for rent from city facilities as well.
Disc golf is also a recreation enjoyed by men and women of all ages, which officials considered an opportunity for families and friends to play together. Plus increasing foot traffic on the Spur Trail could cut down on vandalism or other antisocial behavior.
Courses are simple to design too, requiring little grooming or maintenance and the sport’s impact is minimal, so long as the natural environment can withstand the occasional strike from a flying plastic object. Officials noted designing the course on the Spur Trail would comply with its current use, and likely encourage people to enjoy the available open space.
Though niche, disc golf is popular in the Bay Area with a sizable group of followers who play on the few local dedicated courses located in San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Cruz and the East Bay. There is also a disc golf course at the Emerald Hills Golf Course, but there is a green fee and the space is shared with traditional golfers.
Recognizing the popularity of the sport and the scarcity of places to play, City Manager Tom Williams said the course would likely be a popular asset on the Peninsula.
“If you build it, people do come,” said Williams.
