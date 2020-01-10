Criminal proceedings were suspended Thursday in the case of a Vallejo man who prosecutors say was on probation when he rode his bicycle into an Atherton home, entered a garage and sat inside watching TV.
Doctors will be appointed Jan. 14 for a mental competency evaluation of David Lee Jeffrey Magris, 31.
He loaded a suitcase and backpack with about $500 worth of property from the residence before locking the door to the garage Dec. 23 when approached by a family member at the Atherton home along Jennings Lane, prosecutors said.
Beer and wine had been removed from a refrigerator in the garage but not yet opened, prosecutors said.
Magris was on probation for the felonies of car theft, false imprisonment and vandalism, prosecutors said.
