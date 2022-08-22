A four-month investigation surrounding the sexual assault in early April of a 16-year-old juvenile victim has resulted in the arrest of two suspects, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.
Two suspects were arrested — the first on May 12. A second suspect involved in the assault was arrested Wednesday.
The ongoing investigation revealed that the juvenile victim was assaulted by two adult males after the victim met one of the suspects on the Snapchat social media platform.
The investigation conducted by the Menlo Park Police Department revealed that one of the suspects was in possession of child pornography.
In working with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the Menlo Park Police investigators secured a $1,000,000 arrest warrant for each of the suspects, who were both ultimately arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. On May 12, police arrested Sergio Caudillo Leon, 27, of Menlo Park. On Wednesday, officers also arrested Kevin Cruz, 24, or East Palo Alto.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at (650) 330-6300.
