A DoorDash driver accused of assaulting a liquor store clerk after arguing over wearing a mask and starting a fight has been sentenced to 10 months in county jail, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Rimmer Cortez Garcia Jr., 31, of Los Banos, is accused of strangling a 25-year-old clerk at Friends Market at 200 San Felipe Ave. in South San Francisco March 24. The clerk told Garcia he to wear a mask properly, which led to an argument. Garcia allegedly pushed the clerk into an ice cream freezer and strangled him, the DA’s Office said.
Garcia pleaded no contest to felony assault Jan. 3. He was sentenced to 10 months in county jail and two years probation March 14. His next court date is April 22.
