A 22-year-old Berkeley man was arrested yesterday for beating a 19-year-old man who had just got on a BART train in Colma, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
At about 10 a.m., the man got on the train and saw the other man in the mask. The man in a “Scream” mask asked him what he was looking at and other words were exchanged before he hit the man 10 to 15 times in the head then two to three times in the head with a baseball bat. The man in the mask stayed on the train but the victim got off in Daly City and sought help.
He was taken to the hospital and has a concussion and lacerations, and possibly traumatic brain injury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The man, identified as Marche Hayes, of Berkeley, was found on the train still wearing the mask and was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault and threats, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
