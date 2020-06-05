A man was arrested at a protest of the killing of George Floyd in Redwood City Tuesday for possessing a machete and knife, making him the only arrest at recent protests in San Mateo County thus far, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Giovanni Landa, 21, of Redwood City was taken into custody after police observed the weapons on him at about 3:15 p.m. in Courthouse Square, where the protest occurred, a representative for the Redwood City Police Department confirmed. Wagstaffe said the machete was wrapped in a poster the read “f— the cops” and the serrated knife was found in his waistband.
Landa was taken to jail and has since been released with a court appearance scheduled in September. Landa did not provide a statement to police explaining why he had the weapons on him, Wagstaffe said.
Landa faces charges for illegal possession of a deadly weapon, which could bring up to three years in state prison depending on whether they’re levied as felonies or misdemeanors, Wagstaffe said.
