San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a county resident Thursday in Gilroy they consider a suspect in a shooting the day before near Half Moon Bay.
Deputies responded to a 5:58 p.m. report of a shooting Wednesday in an unincorporated area near Miramontes Point Road and Oleander Way near Half Moon Bay. A preliminary investigation led to the identity of the suspect as 23-year-od Jonathan Vega and for deputies to conclude it was a gang-related shooting.
The announcement from the Sheriff’s Office did not provide any further information about the shooting incident.
On Thursday, special agents from the county’s Narcotics and Vehicle Theft Task Force arrested Vega in Gilroy. Vega was arrested on suspicion of four offenses, including assault with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal threats and child endangerment.
Police said a subsequent search of a nearby residence located a homemade gun without registration or serial number, a weapon known as a ghost gun.
The announcement urged anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective G. Chong at (650) 599-1516 or gchong@smcgov.org.
Callers can also remain anonymous by calling the tip line at (800) 547-2700.
