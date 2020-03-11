An 18-year-old was arrested in Redwood City Monday for inappropriately touching a 13-year-old, according to police.
Yacir Guzman was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years of age and for sexual battery.
Police were called to the 100 block of Willow Street at 2:05 p.m. Monday, but the suspect had fled by the time they arrived. The victim told responding officers she was walking home from school when she was touched on her breast by the suspect, who was riding a bicycle at the time, according to a press release.
Police conducted an area canvass and located video surveillance in the area, which captured the incident, according to the release. Guzman was identified by police based on prior police contacts.
Guzman was located at his home in unincorporated San Mateo County along with the bicycle he was riding at the time of the incident, according to the release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Redwood City police Detective Monic DeLaCerda at (650) 780-5050.
