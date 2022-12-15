A Foster City man accused of animal cruelty against two Siberian huskies in the parking lot of Taco Bell has been arrested and charged, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Chris Hackett, 26, is charged with two counts of felony animal abuse for incidents on July 30 and Dec. 12. Hackett allegedly caught on security cameras dragging and punching a husky he owned July 30 in the parking lot at 1131 Triton Drive, the DA’s Office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.