To provide additional space for safe social distancing, the San Mateo County Superior Court will move jury selection for trials scheduled for the Hall of Justice in Redwood City to the Event Center in San Mateo, according to county officials.
The court may also move jury selection for trials scheduled for the Northern Branch court facility in South San Francisco to the Event Center as well.
The move to hold jury selection at the Event Center’s Cypress Hall will provide large, well-ventilated space to bring potential jurors together for interviews and selection, according to Neal Taniguchi, court executive officer.
The court hopes to address the large backlog of jury trials accumulated as a result of the pandemic and the associated social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, Taniguchi said.
Jury selection will occur at the Event Center but trials will be conducted in courtrooms in Redwood City or South San Francisco. Prospective jurors will be provided with free parking next to Cypress Hall, according to the county.
The court will rent Cypress Hall for one year at a cost of approximately $265,000, a price that includes frequent custodial cleanings. Prospective jurors will receive reporting instructions on their jury summons once the selection process moves to the Event Center, which is expected sometime after Sept. 7, according to the county.
