Half Moon Bay officials are expressing outrage after a homeless man’s van was damaged Monday after an evening softball game by someone else who intentionally accelerated his vehicle to kick up gravel, which broke a window and damaged the exterior.
According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, last Monday evening at about 10:35 p.m. after an evening softball game, the suspect’s truck backed up to the victim’s van in the dirt parking lot at Smith Field Park. The suspect then intentionally accelerated his vehicle while remaining stopped next to the victim’s van, causing gravel to be thrown onto the victim’s van, breaking one of its windows and damaging the exterior. As the victim called 911, the suspects departed. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is investigating the incident to determine who may have committed this crime. The victim in the van is known to be an unhoused person.
