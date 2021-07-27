FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
• U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, announced this year’s prizewinning entries in the 18th Congressional District’s 2021 Art Competition. Despite the challenges students faced over the last year, Eshoo’s office received 32 entries from students attending 11 high schools and art programs in her district, as well as five entries from students who reside in her district but attend high school outside of it. The winning entry for 2021 is Quarantine Dreams by student artist Anouschka Bechtolsheim. Second place entry is Seeking Transformation by Suzy Kim, and Third place entry Chained by Tanvi Thoria.
STATE GOVERNMENT
• Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 132, which provides a coordinated and integrated approach to meet college students’ basic needs. This postsecondary education trailer bill is based on legislation (Assembly Bill 775) by Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, and implements a $30 million ongoing investment in the Budget Act of 2021 to support basic needs centers.
AB 132 requires each community college campus to establish a basic needs center and hire a basic needs coordinator by July 1, 2022. The center and coordinator will provide a single point of contact for students to access basic needs services, such as CalFresh and other programs. The basic needs coordinator will act as a broker in linking students to on- and off-campus housing, food, mental health and other basic needs services and resources.
