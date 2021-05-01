After a highly-debated council meeting, the Foster City Council created a new city vision and mission statement but delayed decisions about its implementation plan for long-term projects, instead asking city staff for feedback and significant policy advice.
The possibility of increased staff policy decision input raised concern among senior staff and some on the council, with Mayor Sanjay Gehani saying staff needed City Council guidance and input, not the other way around.
“I think we should get that input if that’s the will of the council. It’s not what I need, but if it’s the will of the council, let’s get that input in short order, and let’s reconvene,” Gehani said.
The City Council developed an implementation plan with 33 key projects and initiatives as part of its vision and policy summit meeting Feb. 10.
At its April 23 meeting, the council decided that city staff will review its 33 previously identified policy projects and offer any additional project options that advance the new mission and vision. Staff also have the power to provide recommendations on replacement projects.
The council also created a new vision and mission statement that will guide the city and staff in short- and long-term planning and projects for Foster City. The new vision will “create a sustainable Foster City through smart, inclusive and efficient action to enhance our quality of place for current and future generations.” The new mission statement calls on the city to “deliver equitable services that are customer-focused with an emphasis on public safety, neighborhood livability, smart planning, a vibrant economy, infrastructure improvements, innovation, and a sustainable environment. In pursuit of this mission, we use community engagement and data to make decisions and measure progress based on economic, social and environmental factors.”
Because of the vision and mission statement changes, some councilmembers believe the projects need staff reconsideration about the feasibility.
“I think the question for all of us is which of these projects now align and support and accelerate the vision and mission statement,” Councilmember Sam Hindi said.
Two long-term project examples include renovation to the William E. Walker Recreation Center Project and an updated Parks Master Plan. The City Council wants to look at potential programming and financing options for construction and operation at the Recreation Center. Foster City in August 2019 held off on picking a funding plan for the center due to costs. A parks master plan would create policy regarding amenities within a park, type of play equipment and accessibility.
Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi and Hindi supported giving more responsibility to staff to look at the projects and find which of them have the most impact as they fit into the vision and mission statement, the general plan and long-term planning. Awasthi said the council should empower the city manager based on its higher level direction.
“What we now have is a framework. We have a vision and a mission, and that is the direction from the council. The council should not be too prescriptive because we may not have all the expertise that department heads have,” Awasthi said.
Councilmember Patrick Sullivan agreed, saying he didn’t think that staff had provided input on if the key projects and initiatives were feasible. He wanted to know if the city’s department heads thought the mechanics were sound for project work. He wanted city staff to look at the key projects and initiatives one more time.
“I’m not sure we really have the staff’s input to the extent to say, this really doesn’t fit, or we really don’t have the time to do that,” Sullivan said.
City Manager Peter Pirnejad said the staff was involved in the process and came up with key milestones, target dates and status on projects.
“Just to give you some comfort Councilman Sullivan, this has gone through staff extensively,” Pirnejad said.
Hindi said the staff providing professional opinion and adding projects could help the council. He asked staff to be fully engaged in the decision-making process to provide honest recommendations to help the community.
Pirnejad said he could tell the council what resources and money are available for projects, but he maintained he couldn’t tell the council what will have the biggest impact on the community, as that is subjective and the council’s priority.
“My only concern, quite honestly, is that staff doesn’t want to be in a position where we prioritize the council’s priorities,” Pirnejad said.
Gehani noted staff had provided feedback to the council, and he did not see the mission and vision statement being a significant enough change to relook all key projects and milestones.
Councilmember Jon Froomin said prioritizing things based on impact was the council’s responsibility, not the staff.
“I think Peter [Pirnejad] has done a very eloquent job of tiptoeing through this, that this is our job,” Froomin said.
