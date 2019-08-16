Foster City Police Chief Joe Pierucci is retiring after 33 years in law enforcement, the last 11 of which he spent in his hometown in the Foster City Police Department.
Pierucci’s final day on the job is set for Nov. 13, which is also his birthday.
“Being a part of the Foster City Police Department has truly been a pleasure,” Pierucci said in a press release. “Coming home to serve a community that gave so much to me as a child growing up here when the city was still primarily sand and seashells has been a wonderful experience. Seeing where this police department is today is heart-warming.”
Pierucci began his career in 1986 in the San Mateo Police Department, which first hired him as a police officer, and went on to work as a detective, field training officer and school resource officer before being promoted to patrol sergeant. He later served as a community services sergent overseeing the department’s Athletic League program, neighborhood watch, crime prevention and community policing programs.
In 2009, Pierucci returned to his hometown, where he was appointed to the rank of police lieutenant and directly supervised patrol teams. In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of police captain and managed both the field operations and administrative functions of the department.
“I was lucky to receive great coaching and mentoring from so many talented police professionals during my years at the San Mateo Police Department that prepared me for a management position with Foster City Police Department,” he said in the release. “My co-workers at the Foster City Police Department provided me even more professional development preparing me to run this excellent police department as the chief. I have hopefully done the same for others and I am now very excited to see some of them obtain increased levels of responsibility and opportunity within the organization created by my retirement.”
As police captain, Periucci served as president of the San Mateo County Law Enforcement Commanders Association. He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.
City Manager Jeff Moneda said the city and its police department have benefitted from Pierucci’s leadership.
“Chief Pierucci has provided excellent leadership for Foster City and has represented the city extremely well. He has always been a hard worker, very responsive and has always had excellent communications with both the city manager and the community,” Moneda said in the release. “With his leadership, the police team constantly receives letters of appreciation from various members of the community and peer Law Enforcement agencies. He has dedicated his service to Foster City, which has resulted in a community where it is a safe place to live, work and play, and consistently ranks as one of the safest cities in the nation. Our Foster City Family has definitely benefitted from having Chief Pierucci as a member.”
Pierucci is a member of the Foster City Lions Club and has volunteered his time with both the Foster City Little League and Foster City Youth Softball associations. He recently married his wife Angela. Pierucci’s 25-year-old son Mike served in the army as a Blackhawk helicopter crew-chief and his 22-year-old daughter Tori is earning a college degree in criminal justice and hopes to be the third generation of Pierucci’s to serve in a local law enforcement agency.
Pierucci said he’s proud of the men and women in his department and looks forward to their future successes.
“I am so very proud of the men and women of this agency who demonstrate unparalled dedication and excellent levels of service on every call they handle and every contact they make, on a daily basis,” he said. “I can’t wait to see the future successes of our community, the city staff, the police department and everyone else I have gotten to know over my 33 years of service.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.