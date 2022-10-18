Former San Francisco 49er Aldon Smith has waived his right to a jury trial for his Dec. 6 DUI arrest and will instead have a court trial where a judge will handle the trial and decision, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Smith is accused of having marijuana and empty alcohol bottles in his GMC Sierra pickup truck which he was driving when he rear-ended a Recology work truck on an Interstate 280 off-ramp at Farm Hill Boulevard. Smith is a San Jose resident, and his next court date is Nov. 17. The rare move to have a court trial only happens around 1% of cases that go to trial, according to the DA’s Office said.
