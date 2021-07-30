A fisherman on a boat out at sea from the Half Moon Bay area was stabbed in the head by a crewmate but will survive after being rushed to shore for medical aid, with the accused facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Orion Carlson, 39, of Chimacum, Washington, allegedly stabbed his crewmate in the back of his head, resulting in a several-inch-long laceration, with part of the knife breaking off in the victim’s head, prosecutors said. Other crewmates saw the incident and took the boat back to shore, where the man was rushed to the hospital and Carlson was arrested. The incident took place 10 a.m. July 27, while the crew was out squid fishing. Carlson claimed that he was convinced the victim was coming at him with a knife, prosecutors said. Carlson appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty, with his next court appearance Aug. 9, prosecutors said.
