Crime logo 2

A fisherman on a boat out at sea from the Half Moon Bay area was stabbed in the head by a crewmate but will survive after being rushed to shore for medical aid, with the accused facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Orion Carlson, 39, of Chimacum, Washington, allegedly stabbed his crewmate in the back of his head, resulting in a several-inch-long laceration, with part of the knife breaking off in the victim’s head, prosecutors said. Other crewmates saw the incident and took the boat back to shore, where the man was rushed to the hospital and Carlson was arrested. The incident took place 10 a.m. July 27, while the crew was out squid fishing. Carlson claimed that he was convinced the victim was coming at him with a knife, prosecutors said. Carlson appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty, with his next court appearance Aug. 9, prosecutors said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription