A pending winter storm that is expected to bring significant rain and wind is causing closures Thursday and some adjusted school schedules Wednesday.
Superintendents from several school districts sent out notices about the major storm expected to hit the Bay Area at 3 p.m. Wednesday, along with winds that could hit 40-70 mph. All after-school athletics and programs will be canceled Wednesday and parents are encouraged to pick up their students as soon as possible after classes end. Notices were sent out from the San Mateo Union High School District, the South San Francisco Unified School District and other school districts in session this week. The Sequoia Union High School District is not in session until Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Other districts not in session this week include Bayshore, Belmont-Redwood Shores, Brisbane, Burlingame, Jefferson, Las Lomitas, Menlo Park City, Ravenswood and San Carlos school districts. All other districts in session this week will close schools Thursday, though La Honda-Pescadero Unified and Portola Valley Elementary have yet to make the determination. Most schools will be open Wednesday, with adjusted schedules for some, according to the San Mateo County Office of Education website.
In the notice for San Mateo Union High School District, Superintendent Randall Booker said he decided to have a modified schedule that ends at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. School will be canceled Thursday and there is a possibility it will be canceled again on Friday. In South San Francisco, classes will be canceled Thursday but classes are planned for Friday, though weather conditions will be monitored. All after-school activities, including sports, will be canceled.
More information can be accessed through your school district website or at the San Mateo County Office of Education at smcoe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.