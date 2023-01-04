Daily Journal local education generic logo

A pending winter storm that is expected to bring significant rain and wind is causing closures Thursday and some adjusted school schedules Wednesday. 

Superintendents from several school districts sent out notices about the major storm expected to hit the Bay Area at 3 p.m. Wednesday, along with winds that could hit 40-70 mph. All after-school athletics and programs will be canceled Wednesday and parents are encouraged to pick up their students as soon as possible after classes end. Notices were sent out from the San Mateo Union High School District, the South San Francisco Unified School District and other school districts in session this week. The Sequoia Union High School District is not in session until Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

