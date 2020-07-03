Eight inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have recovered, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Unit.
The facility adheres to precautionary measures, including universal testing, which helped diagnose the inmates who were asymptomatic. Four inmates remain in the medical housing unit for treatment. Approximately 1.5% of the average inmate population during the pandemic have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
San Mateo County reported a total of 3,376 coronavirus cases Friday, up from 3,311 on Wednesday, and 108 deaths.
