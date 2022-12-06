Redevelopment plans for the Draeger’s Market site in downtown San Mateo have received final City Council go-ahead, with developer assurances the valued grocery store will return in a smaller size.

The 153,000-square-foot five-story mixed-use building would replace the existing 60,000 two-story grocery store with a 17,658-square-foot option, with part of the site including 10 low-income residential units. The Safeway at 1655 El Camino Real is around 37,000 square feet in comparison. Draeger’s Market would be on the first floor, with office space on floors two through four, with eight one-bedroom units and two studio apartments on the fifth. Marcus Gilmore with Lane Partners has previously said the developer is close to a pending agreement with Draeger’s Market to return to the site.

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll

