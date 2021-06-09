Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Redwood City man Tuesday night after a woman reported a sexual assault and an attempted robbery.
The victim flagged down deputies at 7:45 p.m. on the 3100 block of Middlefield Road in an unincorporated area of Redwood City. She told them she was just sexually assaulted by a man who tried to take her purse.
Deputies found the suspect — Alex Eduardo Gonzalez Millian — in the area and arrested him on suspicion of two felonies: sexual battery and attempted robbery.
Deputies urge anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
