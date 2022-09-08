Half Moon Bay is getting a $400,000 grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to support farmworkers and increase internet access for low-income residents, among the largest in its history.
Money will go to the newly established nonprofit Rancho San Benito to help farmworkers get land, supplies and equipment and learn about new farming methods, farm operations and management. According to a Half Moon Bay staff report, the farmworker cooperative seeks to help farmers become entrepreneurs and establish land-based businesses. The funding would allow the nonprofit to launch its first cohort and hire a bilingual farm manager to recruit and coordinate training and education activities around soil biology, regenerative agriculture, business and marketing.
“We are building community strength and resilience by building connections between our nonprofit community, government, business and volunteers,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said. “This is the kind of thing we need to be a stronger and more resilient community.”
Local nonprofits Coastside Hope and Puente de la Costa Sur would also receive funding to help increase internet access on the coast. The grant funding is aimed at increasing online learning program access, helping job hunting and supporting children in schools. A city staff report said the number of households who are eligible for internet access help but aren’t receiving it is extremely low on the coast. The state has plans to build out more broadband infrastructure on the coast but is still years away.
“The internet is really a lifeline,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said. “We all know that, and many people right now, because of ignorance or lack of money or knowledge, are not aware of the opportunities. Both CZI grants are important for helping people who need help.”
The grant is a result of action by the Coastside Recovery Initiative, an economic plan between the city, Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and San Mateo County to provide pandemic relief and long-term economic change. Over several months, the 17-member recovery task force identified priority areas like using the environment to strengthen the economy, supporting local farmers through training and support and creating spaces for business. Economic engines like tourism and the restaurant industry were hit particularly hard during the pandemic, with the city focused on helping address issues to create long-term financial stability and growth. City staff first met with Chan Zuckerberg Initiative staff in October to discuss grant funding. The city said the readiness of coast nonprofits was a motivating factor in receiving the grant. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was started in 2015 by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan to support science, education and the community to improve quality of life and has awarded approximately $2.9 billion in grants since.
The grant goes until July 2024, and the city will create a special grant fund to ensure funding is used appropriately. The agreement will see the Silicon Valley Community Foundation give the city the funding. Half Moon Bay will then execute sub-grant agreements with Coastside Hope, Puente de la Costa Sur and Rancho San Benito.
The Sept. 6 vote was 4-0. Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez founded Rancho San Benito and is on the advisory board, leading to him recusing himself from the meeting.
