A Castro Valley man accused of stealing around 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel from gas stations throughout the Bay Area, including about 750 gallons in San Mateo County, has reached a deal with the prosecution, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Andres Ramirez-Riveiro, 38, stole fuel from a closed Shell station at 743 Marsh Road in unincorporated Menlo Park with several co-conspirators April 2. They used a remote device to open the pumps without a card or punching any numbers. They pumped 750 gallons worth $3,800 into trucks and extra tanks over an hour. An investigation eventually led to his arrest at his home in Castro Valley. The DA’s Office said that detectives found a remote device, a credit card skimmer and a stolen black truck. He and others are believed to have stolen fuel from 15 different locations and sold it at a discounted price throughout the Bay Area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He pleaded no contest to grand theft and will get four months in county jail and two years of supervised probation, the DA’s Office said. He will also have to pay $5,100 in restitution to Shell.
