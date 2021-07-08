With a new location in North Fair Oaks secured and a strengthened partnership with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Casa Circulo Cultural, a nonprofit focused on Latino arts and culture, will soon reopen its doors closer to where its clients call home.
“It’s absolutely wonderful,” Veronica Escamez, founder of Casa Circulo Cultural said. “We’ve been looking for so many years to come into North Fair Oaks because the people we serve live here.”
For the past 12 years, Casa Circulo Cultural has provided county residents with art, culture and education opportunities based in Latino traditions. Besides its English language classes for Spanish speaking adults, all other programs are taught in Spanish, offering an immersive experience for all ages.
Rising rents pushed the organization from its previous location where the nonprofit operated for nearly a decade, but Escamez said she and her team have long dreamt of moving its services closer to the “heart of North Fair Oaks.” For years, parents have highlighted the difficulty of getting to the warehouse site, located on Bayshore Road east of Highway 101, which was only exacerbated during the pandemic when carpooling was no longer an option.
When 3090 Middlefield Road became vacant, Escamez said she and the team were eager to move into the building which also features the Middlefield Mural, a vibrant piece by North Fair Oaks native, Jose Castro which speaks to the area’s diversity and past.
Now occupying the space, Escamez said she’s confident Casa Circulo is better positioned to expand its services to the community which include ballet and traditional Mexican Folklorico dance classes, a variety of music courses, taekwondo lessons, Wine and Paint nights and cooking classes for adults.
The new space also comes with a strengthened partnership with the county Sheriff’s Office. An expanded contract between the agencies will help cover rent costs and increased pay for instructors while also giving program access to youth members of the Community Alliance to Revitalize Our Neighborhood program and the Sheriff’s Activities League, both managed through the Sheriff’s Office.
“We acknowledge everything they do in our communities and we thought that as we come out of the pandemic the community needs us more than ever and it was the right time,” Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said.
In previous years, the Sheriff’s Office has provided scholarships for underserved youths to attend Casa Circulo Cultural programming but the expanded partnership will allow the agency to have a more physical presence in the community, Bolanos said.
Deputy Lilian Tashiro, director of SAL, said the partnership will be a great opportunity for both organizations which she said carry many of the same values. SAL’s focus is on building bonds between the department and the community, encouraging academic achievement, promoting health and wellness and facilitating leadership development, Tashiro said.
“It’s really exciting to work with youth and really stay within our focus area and serve our community. What better way to do that than to partner with other nonprofits that have the same values,” Tashio said. “There’s nothing but positives and anything we can do more to enhance our outreach with the community the better.”
Additional support came from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors which provided a $40,000 grant through Measure K funds to Casa Circulo Cultural during its last meeting June 29. The grant will go toward the costs for installing new flooring for taekwondo classes, Escamez said.
By the center’s grand opening Wednesday, July 14, Escamez said the space should be about 70% ready with the remaining work taking place over the following two months. Ahead of the reopening, she said the team is fast at work, painting, cleaning and organizing the space.
“I’m excited but nervous,” Escamez said, noting most who work for the organization are volunteers with day jobs.
Supervisor Warren Slocum, who sponsored the grant item, echoed Escamez’s excitement for the new space, noting the new location will reduce barriers for families looking to access the programming.
“Arts and culture are important to any thriving community — including North Fair Oaks,” Slocum said in an email. “Casa Cultural provides much needed instruction and educational programming in those very areas. Their arts program has always impressed me.”
Though slightly smaller than the previous location, Escamez said the new building’s layout is better suited for the variety of classes offered through the organization, assuring that building size would not be an issue.
An additional upgrade of the new space is its large windows providing passersby with a peek inside. Escamez said community members have already begun knocking on their doors requesting to know when classes will begin.
“It’s looking pretty already,” Escamez said. “At the other place we were in a warehouse and no one knew we were there. Now we’re going to be exposed to everyone.”
Visit casacirculocultural.org to learn more about programs offered through Casa Circulo Cultural and to support the organization. Volunteer opportunities are also regularly posted on the organization’s Facebook page.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.