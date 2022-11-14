Daily Journal l Infrastructure 3 Generic logo.jpg

All new building construction in Burlingame will require electric appliances as the city steps away from natural gas and looks to address greenhouse gas emissions.

During Monday’s meeting, the City Council approved an ordinance updating its energy reach codes, fully electrifying all new residential and commercial buildings and large remodels when the building adds on an additional 50% in mass, by removing indoor and outdoor gas cooking ranges and fireplaces for future construction projects beginning in 2023.

Terence Y
Ho-hum, another day, another city virtue signaling about electrification without telling us where this magic electricity will come from… Let me summarize what this electrification will accomplish… nothing. Absolutely nothing in terms of emissions, as emissions are still happily generated by fossil-fuel generating plants to provide electricity for another “electric” city. Unfortunately, this idiotic ordinance only increases the costs of residential and commercial building. Huzzah for Burlingame for winning the virtue-signaling award today!

