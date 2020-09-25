Burlingame City Attorney Kathleen Kane will take a job as general counsel for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission-Association of Bay Area Governments.
Kane, who is planning to transition in November, has served as the chief legal official in Burlingame since 2013. Previous to that, she held a similar position in East Palo Alto.
For her part, Kane expressed her appreciation for her time in Burlingame.
“I will miss working with the great team here — council and staff — and will always be proud of what we were able to accomplish together. Burlingame is a great community and it was an honor to be a part of it,” she said in an email.
