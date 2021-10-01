Starting this month, COVID-19 booster shots will be offered at the San Mateo County Event Center for those identified by federal health agencies as eligible.
“The county is ready and able to give booster shots in the coming days and will be remobilizing our mass vaccination site,” David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said. “I encourage all who are eligible to get the booster.”
COVID-19 booster shots for those who received the Pfizer Inc. vaccine have been recommended by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for specific groups.
People ages 65 and older, those living in congregate care facilities and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions or experiencing social inequities are recommended to get a booster shot at least six months after their second Pfizer dose.
People ages 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions and people at increased risk of infection due to occupational or institutional settings may also receive a booster at least six months after their second dose.
Occupations at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission include first responders, education staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections staff, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit employees and grocery store employees.
Those eligible for a booster can visit the county’s drive-thru clinics at the Event Center at 1346 Saratoga Drive without an appointment, though, appointments are encouraged. Participants are also encouraged to bring proof of vaccination but can self-attest if they do not have the proper documentation.
Four clinics will be held in October and more may be scheduled if necessary. Clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, Friday, Oct. 9, and Wednesday, Oct. 13, and from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
First and second Pfizer doses will also be available at the event center for eligible residents ages 12 and older who are still unvaccinated, about 40,000 people in the county.
“As we work with our local health care partners to make boosters available to eligible individuals, it’s a good time to remember that many members of our community have yet to receive a first dose of vaccine,” Chief of Health Louise Rogers said in a press release. “Now is the time to get vaccinated. It’s the best thing you can do to protect your health and the health of your family.”
