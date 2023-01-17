Belmont’s City Council has passed an ordinance calling for more electric appliance replacement and vehicle charging infrastructure in the city, taking inspiration from state laws.

The reach code ordinance focuses on new multi-family and commercial buildings being all-electric and adding more electric vehicle infrastructure and charging stations based on type and use. Reach codes are additional local enhancements to state building codes that address using natural gas, building electrification and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. With the changes, the city is covering multiple aspects of land use, including single-family homes, residential, commercial, biotech and life sciences.

Davina Hurt

Davina Hurt

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay.

