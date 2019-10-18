A Burlingame man was arrested Thursday for widespread anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist graffiti discovered throughout the Burlingame High School campus during the early morning hours of Sept. 5, according to police.
Logan Stone, 20, was arrested at his Burlingame residence during the service of a search warrant related to the incident that caused about $1,300 in damage and described by Kevin Skelly, superintendent of the San Mateo Union High School District as the worst he has ever encountered at a school in his 40 years in education.
The high school district and the Anti-Defamation League assisted the Burlingame Police Department with the investigation.
“The San Mateo Union High School District is deeply appreciative of the Burlingame Police Department for their work in apprehending a suspect in this case,” Skelly said in a prepared statement.
Grounds crews discovered the spray-painted hate speech early Thursday, Sept. 5, which was tagged overnight on windows and walls in the student quad, Burlingame police Lt. Laura Terada said previously.
The incident is not isolated, as Terada said previously a Burlingame High School student’s locker was reported in April to have had anti-Semitic messages scrawled across it as well. Terada said previously police did not consider the incidents a trend.
As a sign of solidarity with those targeted, the Burlingame High School community hosted a lunchtime rally Tuesday, Sept. 10, when students were encouraged to wear the school’s color and create posters to be displayed across the campus showing unity against intolerance.
Considering the magnitude of the incident, Skelly previously said he considered it an affront to the entire school community.
“It’s an attack on civility and decency and all of us,” he said previously.
Stone is currently being held in San Mateo County Jail on charges of felony vandalism and hate crimes.
