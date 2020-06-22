A total of five people suffered gunshot wounds in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, according to police.
Around 3:15 p.m., officers went to the 200 block of Leavenworth Street responding to a report of a shooting.
They initially found four men suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.
A short while later, officers located a fifth man who was suffering from a minor gunshot wound. That victim declined medical help, police said.
Police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the incident, and a suspect description wasn’t immediately available.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information to call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”
