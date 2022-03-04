Shadow

Shadow

Here he comes just walking down the street singing in husky-speak “do wah diddy diddy dam diddy doh.” He looks good, he looks fine, Shadow is gonna blow your mind! Shadow is a 1-year-old neutered male Siberian Husky mix who knows how to strut his stuff. He possesses the classic Husky traits: spirited, chatty, fun-loving and oh so breathtakingly gorgeous. Shadow loves to play fetch and is looking for an active home so he can burn off some of his husky energy. He seems to love almost everyone he meets, but due to his sometimes-rambunctious behavior, he’ll do best in a home without young kids. Shadow is still working on his manners and would benefit from continuing his behavior training post adoption. Seeking a dynamic stunner who is so fine he’ll blow your mind? Ask for Shadow ID# A906259. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Shadow. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

