A 30-year-old El Cerrito man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a bicyclist during an argument over riding the bike on a sidewalk in Princeton-by-the-Sea on Sunday evening, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded around 6:40 p.m. to a report of an assault at 281 Capistrano Road, the address of the waterfront Barbara’s Fishtrap restaurant.
The victim said someone got in an argument with him over riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, then stabbed him multiple times with a pocketknife, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies located a suspect vehicle minutes later driving west on Capistrano Road and pulled it over. The passenger, identified as Zackery Greenberg, was identified as the stabbing suspect and was booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff’s officials said.
The bicyclist was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to undergo surgery and was in stable condition Monday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.