The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
The following are semifinalists in San Mateo County:
• Atherton, Menlo-Atherton High School: Samuel L. Callahan, Nicholas L. Chang, Justin Z. Chen, Adrian M. Deutscher-Bishop, Kathleen E. Doran, Quinn L. Follmer, Ron A. Freeman, Samuel A. Ha, Carl H. Ingelsson, Amelia M. Kratzer, Alizee C. Marquardt, Isabel E. Norman, Anna C. Patrick, Matthew A. Pflaging, Anjali D. Sujithan, Willem S. Thornborrow.
• Atherton, Menlo School: Lucas G. Allard, Helen Barkley, Nikhil Berry, Emma N. Borders, Aiden Deffner, Michael L. Fang, Jack H. Goler, Sudar B. Kartheepan, Katherine G. Kepner, Ari A. Krane, Felix Y. Liu, Andrew P. Tung.
• Atherton, Sacred Heart Preparatory School: Laura G. Barnds, Helen G. Brockett, Annabella Choi, Martin B. Freeland, Armin J. Hamrah, Lucy P. Knox, Elsie K. Ragatz.
• Belmont, Carlmont High School: Lindsay F. Augustine, Evelyn Chan, Uday Chaudhary, Allen Chou, Maxwell Chou, Andrew Cruz, Jonathan A. Elliston, Hudson T. Fox, Eric J. Gerber, Ethan H. Htun, Hannah Y. Jin, Megan Li, Miriya Mayenkar, Christine H. Nam, Tyler L. Peng, Rahul G. Ramamurthy, Swaraali V. Save, Aarsh Shroff, Taran Tummala, Grace M. Wu, Joshua C. Yang, Ian Z. Yao, Katherine Yu, Eric R. Zhai, Adam M. Zweiger.
• Burlingame, Burlingame High School: Katherine K. Jankowski, Audrey H. Limb, Minnoli Raghavan, Romer L. Rosales-Hasek, Jackson E. Spenner.
• Burlingame, Mercy High School: Sophia M. Knapp.
• Foster City, Homeschool: Shreya Chandragiri.
• Hillsborough, Crystal Springs Uplands School: Alexander P. Bloom, Lilian Cao, Michelle H. Chen, Paul J. Cherian, Russell Chiu, Furious M. Clay, Aryav C. Desai, Reid L. Dye, Samuel P. Griffin, Catherine S. Hou, Viraj P. Iyengar, Bennett S. Lacerte, David J. Murawczyk, Arjun V. Parthasarathy, Nambita S. Sahai, Alison Soong, Linus Upson, Arnav K. Vyas.
• Menlo Park, Homeschool: Nathalie L. Auslander.
• Millbrae, Homeschool: Ryan Y. Lin.
• Millbrae, Mills High School: Jeffrey H. Ding.
• Portola Valley, Woodside Priory School: Milan Del Buono, Alex W. Kawaja, Andrew V. Lopez, Sofia A. Lucas, Dhruv Raman, Clarissa M. Shieh, Olatayo A. Sobomehin.
• Redwood City, Design Tech High School: Annika Larson.
• Redwood City, Sequoia High School: Ethan S. Bae, Jackson T. Bae, Alexander E. Chang.
• San Mateo, Aragon High School: Mounami Reddy Kayitha, Angelina J. Parker, Sophia J. Qin, David Sai, Sannie S. Wan, Evan H. Wu, Carissa Y. Yang.
• San Mateo, Hillsdale High School: Pooja S. Agarwal, Leil Cheng, Fiona H. Lu.
• San Mateo, The Nueva School: Nicholas Assaderaghi, Anahita S. Asudani, Micah Brown, Colin Cham, Jonathan Chiang, Owen P. Hsu, Elianna G. Kondylis, Dominic Lehane, Samantha Leong, Lucan G. Lit, Houjun Liu, Stephanie Liu, Clementine T. Louie, Nicholas Y. Mahdavi, Selina Marvit, Nina K. McCambridge, Akshay Seetharam, Riyana Srihari, Riley R. Sze, Mia P. Tavares, Alex Tholen, Abigale H. Wee, William H. Wolf, Cherise Wong, Isabella U. Yalif, Xander Z. Yang, Michelle J. Zhang.
• San Mateo, San Mateo High School: Ellen J. Kim, Alexis T. MacAvoy, Maya G. Rao, Zackary G. Tuzar, David Zhai Yang.
• Woodside, Woodside High School: Alexander J. Vaughan.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
