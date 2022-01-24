Marina and Darryl Ong, of Belmont, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 31, 2021.
Nicole Atendido and Jack Evans, of Redwood Shores, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 3, 2022.
Monica Devincenzi and Michael Bellio, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 7, 2022.
Min Chen and Eric Chan, of Hillsborough, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 8, 2022.
Danielle and Nicholas Lanthier, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 8, 2022.
Peipei Yang and James Lin, of Sunnyvale, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 11, 2022.
Ethel La Guardia and Jonathan Carlos, of Burlingame, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 12, 2022.
