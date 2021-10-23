THURSDAY
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale 11, Capuchino 9 OT
The Knights avoided the Mustangs’ second straight upset attempt, holding them off in overtime.
Gabby Dudum led Capuchino (6-5) with four goals, while Mustangs goaltender Logan Dellanini had 11 saves.
With the win, Hillsdale (10-1 Ocean Division) keeps alive its chance at locking up the Ocean Division title. The Knights face second-place Half Moon Bay (9-2) Monday in San Mateo to decide the division champion.
The Cougars beat the Knights in their first meeting of the year to move into a first-place tie, but HMB was upset by Capuchino Tuesday, 8-7.
Half Moon Bay 17, Terra Nova 12
The Cougars kept their division title hopes alive by beating the Tigers.
HMB (9-2) came into the week tied for first place with Hillsdale, but were knocked off by Capuchino Tuesday. The Cougars and Knights face off Monday.
In other action …
San Mateo cruised past Mercy-Burlingame, 13-3.
Boys’ water polo
Newport Harbor 12, Sacred Heart Prep 8
The Gators continued their run against the top teams in the nation, coming out on the short end of a decision to the Sailors.
Jack Vort scored four times to lead SHP (20-3 overall), while Jake Tsotadze added two goals and two assists. Gators goalie Griff Price finished with 10 saves.
Orange Lutheran 15, Menlo School 12
The Knights came up short against the nationally-ranked Lancers.
Greg Hilderbrand had one of his best all around games for Menlo (14-10). Not only did he have four goals, he also had four assists and drew six ejections. He also added three steals.
Tommy Kiesling led Menlo with seven goals, while goalies Cormac Mulloy and Finn Byrne combined for nine saves.
Santa Barbara 15, Woodside 7
The Wildcats fell to the Dons in a non-league game in Redwood City.
Andrew Mills led the Woodside attack, finishing with four goals.
Girls’ tennis
Aragon 6, Hillsdale 1
The Dons pulled into a fourth-place tie with Woodside after beating the Knights and the Wildcats losing to Menlo-Atherton.
Aragon (7-6) and Woodside (7-6) split their two matches this season. Woodside won the first meeting 4-3, while Aragon won the re-match 5-2.
By beating the Wildcats by a wider margin, the Dons would own the tiebreaker and with one match still remaining in the regular season, would be the final team into the PAL team tournament.
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Castilleja 3
In the battle of the Gators, it was SHP that came away with the WBAL victory.
Natalie Diaz won at No. 1 singles for SHP, 6-2, 6-0. She was joined by No. 4 singles winner, Bennitt Shannon, 6-4, 6-2.
Leah Lynch and Sadie Goldstein won at No. 1 doubles for SHP, 6-3, 6-2, while Audrey Hampton and Zara Lokuge rallied from a set down to win at No. 2 doubles, 5-7, 7-5, (14-12).
Volleyball
Burlingame 3, Carlmont 0
The Panthers rebounded from their loss to Hillsdale Tuesday to sweep the Scots Thursday, 25-17, 25-11, 25-17.
Morgan Toomey had 13 kills for Burlingame (11-2), while Kristi Lee had 18 digs defensively.
Carlmont falls to 5-8 in Bay Division play.
Half Moon Bay 3, Westmoor 0
The Cougars wrapped up the Ocean Division title with the win over the Rams.
Shea Wakasa led the offense for HMB (13-0), finishing with 13 kills. Mia Etheridge added 10 kills and five service aces, while Tani Vogel had 13 digs on defense.
The Cougars will go for an undefeated Ocean Division campaign when they host second place Terra Nova (11-2) Tuesday.
In other action …
Hillsdale (13-0) wrapped up the Bay Division title following a sweep of Aragon (8-5) 25-18, 25-19, 25-19. The Knights will go for an undefeated league season Tuesday when they host Carlmont. … Sequoia (3-10) is finishing the season strong, beating rival Woodside (3-10) 25-20, 19-25, 25-15, 25-18. The Ravens are 2-2 in their last four PAL Bay Division matches. … Menlo-Atherton (8-5), which lost to San Mateo (1-12) in their first meeting, needed five sets to get past the Bearcats Thursday, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10. … Terra Nova (11-2 PAL Ocean) needed to rally from a two-set deficit to get past El Camino (8-5), 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-9. … Capuchino (9-4) swept Jefferson (2-11) 25-22, 25-8, 25-15. … Menlo School (9-0) moved within a game of the WBAL Foothill Division title after sweeping Notre Dame-Belmont in three sets. The Knights can clinch the league championship Tuesday, when they travel to rival Sacred Heart Prep in the regular-season finale Tuesday. … Sacred Heart Prep (8-1) swept Notre Dame-SJ, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12.
Correction
There was incorrect information in the story, “Huang caputres PAL title” in the Oct. 22 edition of the Daily Journal.
The ninth and 10th-place finishes went to a pair of Carlmont teammates — Ellie Molholm and Kara Kim. Both finished with rounds of 98.
