SATURDAY
Baseball
Serra 14, Riordan 6
The Padres (5-8 WCAL, 14-11 overall) got back in the win column with a late surge of offense at Riordan (1-11, 11-14). Trailing 4-2 after three innings, Serra rallied for four in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in each the sixth and seventh. Ben Cleary enjoyed a 4-for-4 day with a double and an RBI. Derek Waldvogel added a home run, the first of his varsity career. Senior right-hander Ryan Beck earned the win with four innings of relief, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out two.
Mills 3, San Mateo 0
Andrew Umbertus fired a three-hit shutout as Mills (4-5 PAL Ocean, 9-11 overall) took a bite out of San Mateo’s playoff chances. The Bearcats (5-5, 12-10) now fall into a four-place tie in the PAL Ocean Division standings, three games back of division-leader Half Moon Bay and two games out of second place with four league games to play. Only the top two teams in the division are guaranteed playoff bids.
Gunn 9, Sequoia 8
The Ravens rallied late with four runs in the top of the sixth and one in the seventh to tie it. But Gunn (11-10-1) walked off in the bottom of the seventh in Palo Alto. Cole Kenyon paced Sequoia (7-13-1) with a two-hit day, while Jack Lanham and Alex Klahr totaled two RBIs apiece. Sean Li had a triple and three RBIs for the Titans.
FRIDAY
Softball
Terra Nova 19, Jefferson 4
The Tigers (7-2 PAL Ocean, 9-8 overall) erupted for eight runs in the first and added crooked numbers in each of the game’s four innings in a mercy-rule win over Jefferson. Terra Nova totaled 11 walks with 10 hits, among the latter senior Presley Matteucci went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs. Emma Hall, Gianna Tassio and Eleanor Jonas each homered for a Tigers lineup that entered the day with just one home run as a team this season.
With the win, Terra Nova moves into second place in the PAL Ocean Division, even in the loss column with rival Half Moon Bay (6-2, 6-7). The two teams meet Wednesday in Pacifica at 4 p.m. Both currently trail first-place Mills by one game in the loss column with four league games to play.
Baseball
Bellarmine 9, Serra 3
Serra had its four-game winning streak snapped as Padres pitchers issued eight walks in San Jose. Bellarmine (9-2-1 WCAL, 18-5-1) scored two in the second, three in the third and three more in the fourth. Serra junior Ben Cleary produced two doubles and three RBIs. The Padres (4-8, 13-11) fall to sixth place in the eight-team West Catholic Athletic League race.
Summit Shasta 12, Alum Rock 0
Three Black Bears pitchers combined on a five-inning mercy-rule shutout after the lineup powered its way to an 11-run first inning. Summit Shasta (10-1 PSAL, 16-1 overall) totaled 13 hits in 27 at-bats to improve its team batting average to .392. Larry Kuang was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Benedict Del Rosario, Stefan Gasanyan and David Velis had two hits apiece against DCP Alum Rock (1-7, 1-8).
Summit Shasta has one more game remaining on its Private School Athletic League schedule, and it’s a big one. Friday’s showdown on the road with first-place More-San Jose will give the Black Bears the chance to claim a share of the PSAL title in the small, Division V-level league.
Burlingame 7, Sequoia 0
Junior left-hander Holden Glavin struck out nine through six innings of work to combine with senior Chris Walsh on a five-hit shutout at Washington Park. Burlingame (8-2 PAL Bay, 14-8 overall) was paced by Ryan Kall with two hits and two RBIs. Sequoia (5-5, 7-13-1) got two hits from senior Gavin Murphy.
With the win, the Panthers remain tied atop the PAL Bay Division standings with Carlmont, after the Scots won Thursday 11-3 over the King’s Academy. Burlingame faces seventh-place TKA this week in a two-game series, while Carlmont squares off against Capuchino, which enters the week in a three-way tie for third place with Sequoia and Menlo-Atherton.
Menlo-Atherton 7, Hillsdale 4
The Bears (5-5 PAL Bay, 10-13 overall) overcame an early 3-0 deficit, rallying for five runs in the fourth to earn a critical win at home over Hillsdale (2-8, 11-10). Junior slugger George Zaharias had a solo home run, his third of the year. Joe Meyer added a hit and two RBIs and Griffin Williams had two hits. Jackson Williams earned the win in relief, allowing one run on four hits through 5 1/3 innings. Sophomore Thomas Scott entered to get one out to earn the save.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Pres 18, St. Francis 7
Senior Phoebe Kim totaled five goals and two assists, and junior Christina Long added four goals to close out regular-season play in the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division with a big win. The Gators finish in second place, two games behind league champion St. Ignatius. St. Francis was paced by Piper Galbraith’s three goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.