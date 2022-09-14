There are some changes behind pacesetters No. 1 City College of San Francisco and No. 2 Riverside CC in this week’s coaches poll of California Community College Athletic Association football teams, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau. College of San Mateo, College of the Canyons, and Golden West each moved up one spot behind the pacesetters.
Mt. San Antonio jumped to sixth, from ninth, after beating Saddleback, 13-6. San Diego Mesa moved into the top 10, tied for eighth with Laney, after beating Ventura, 35-20 — dropping the Pirates from No. 3 to No. 10.
State champ CCSF extended its win streak to 16 games, 30-10 at Sacramento CC, and this week visits No. 15 Butte. Riverside topped Long Beach CC, 48-20. Now No. 7 Cerritos had an impressive 32-24 win at Fullerton, dropping the Hornets from No. 8 to 14th.
Wildfires caused the postponement of the Contra Costa at College of the Siskiyous game in Weed to the Nov. 19 state make-up date.
Top games Saturday, Sept. 17: #1 CCSF at #15 Butte; #2 Riverside at #23 Saddleback; #17 Modesto at #3 San Mateo; #14 Fullerton at #4 Canyons; #5 Golden West at #24 Bakersfield; #6 Mt. SAC at San Bernardino Valley; #16 Hancock at #7 Cerritos; co-#8 SD Mesa at East LA; co#8 Laney at Siskiyous; #11 El Camino at #10 Ventura; #20 Sierra at #12 Reedley; #13 American River at Fresno; Southwestern at #18 Palomar; Chaffey at #19 Long Beach; #21 Sequoias at San Joaquin Delta; #22 Diablo Valley at Shasta.
American Division: No. 25 Feather River looks for a 13th straight win Saturday afternoon, visiting 1-0 Monterey Peninsula. The two remaining SoCal American Division unbeatens clash Saturday night when Citrus plays at College of the Desert.
College of San Mateo comes into Wednesday’s Coast Conference opener with a head of steam.
The Bulldogs are coming off a championship game appearance in the Delta Classic hosted by San Joaquin Delta in Stockton. CSM opened the season with a pair of three-set sweeps of Cosumnes river and Los Medanos, before dropping a pair to Feather River and American River heading into the Delta tournament.
The Bulldogs reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, beating Santa Rosa 25-15, 25-21, 16-25, 25-12. They followed that with a four-set victory over Fresno City.
CSM went the distance with American River in the semifinals, rallying from two sets down to avenge that earlier loss with a 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12.
Feather River, however, improved to 2-0 against CSM on the season after blitzing the the Bulldogs in the final, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11.
Skyline was 0-4 heading into its conference opener, having been swept in all four matches.
Cañda and Skyline are a combined 4-0 to start the season, with the Colts picking up 3-2 win over Los Medanos behind a Rachel Mull (Woodside) hat trick.
Skyline has played just one game as it restarts the program following a two-year hiatus. The Trojans opened the season last Friday with a 6-1 victory over Ohlone-Fremont.
Skyline and Cañada are both off to solid starts to the season, combining for a 5-1 mark as they head into play this week.
Cañada (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season last week, conceding the deciding goal in the final minutes of regulation time in a 2-1 loss to Fullerton. The Colts opened the season with a 7-0 win over Merritt, a 3-2 decision over Feather River and posted another shutout with a 2-0 victory at Delta.
California Community College Football Coaches, with first-place votes in brackets, won-loss records, total points (based upon 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote), and previous ranking (PR).
Rk. College Record Pts. PR
1. San Francisco[12] 2-0 388 1
2. Riverside [3] 2-0 387 2
6. Mt. San Antonio 2-0 299 9
8t. San Diego Mesa 2-0 275 16
13. American River 1-1 180 7
16. Allan Hancock 1-0 141 25
17. Modesto JC 1-1 133 21
19. Long Beach CC 1-1 94 17
22. Diablo Valley 1-1 71 13
24. Bakersfield 1-1 53 22
25. Feather River 2-0 48 nr
