Over the last several years, San Mateo County has shown to be a soccer hotbed when it comes to the Central Coast Section tournament.
Not so much this season.
Twenty-one county teams — 10 boys, 11 girls from the Peninsula Athletic League, West Bay Athletic League and Private School Athletic League — played first-round games Saturday, compiling an overall record of 10-11.
Girls’ teams enjoyed a little more success, winning six of 11 games. The boys’ teams were 4-6.
On the girls’ side, Woodside advanced to the semifinal round of the Open Division as the fifth-seeded Wildcats knocked off No. 4 Pioneer, 2-1. Woodside (10-0-3) will renew its rivalry against Mitty (7-0-2) by hosting the Monarchs at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mitty eliminated No. 8 Hillsdale (9-3-1), 4-0.
The WBAL’s Menlo School (8-0-1), the top seed in Division I, will join rival Sacred Heart Prep in the semifinals Wednesday as the Knights posted a 5-1 win over No. 8 Santa Cruz. Menlo will host No. 4 Branham (7-2-3) at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Branham beat No. 5 Aptos, 1-0.
Notre Dame-Belmont (6-3-1), the No. 6 seed in Division I, was eliminated by No. 3 Soquel, 2-0.
One of the Division II semifinals will be an all-PAL affair as Sequoia and Menlo-Atherton will meet in Redwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sequoia (5-3-3), the No. 3 seed, took down No. 6 Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1-0. M-A (4-3-5) shut out No. 2 Saratoga (11-2), 3-0.
Nueva School, the lone local PSAL school in the tournament, had a short stay in the Division III bracket as the No. 8 Mavericks (6-5) were knocked out by Christopher-Gilroy, 4-0.
In boys’ CCS play, county teams were eliminated from the Open Division bracket. Aragon (6-3-3), the No. 7 seed, was taken out by No. 2 Bellarmine (9-0-1), 5-1. Menlo School (10-1), the No. 5 seed, was ousted in overtime by No. 4 Leland (7-2-4), 4-3.
Third-seeded Menlo-Atherton (7-3-2) was the lone PAL school to advance in the Division I bracket, knocking off No. 6 St. Francis (6-3-2), 2-1 in overtime. The Bears will host No. 7 Leigh (7-3-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Longhorns upset No. 2 Wilcox, 1-0.
Woodside (12-1), the No. 1 seed, was dealt its only loss of the season, falling 2-1 to No. 8 Watsonville. Burlingame (6-5-1), the No. 4 seed, was eliminated by No. 5 Lincoln, 2-1.
In Division II, No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep (8-3) blasted No. 2 San Benito (8-1-2), 8-1. The Gators will be at No. 6 Monta Vista (7-2-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday after the Matadors knocked off No. 3 Los Altos (7-3-2), 1-0.
No. 3 San Mateo (7-6-1) will represent the county in the Division III semifinals after beating No. 6 Woodside Priory (6-4-1), 4-1. The Bearcats will be at No. 2 Willow Glen (10-0-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Rams routed No. 7 Gonzalez, 6-0.
Design Tech (6-0-1) will fly the PSAL banner in the Division IV semifinals after the No. 4 Dragons knocked off No. 5 South City (7-6), 3-2. The Dragons will face No. 1 Harbor (8-3-1) in Santa Cruz at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Harbor beat No. 8 Christopher-Gilroy 7-6 in penalty kicks.
