Editor,
We are San Mateo youth, and we oppose an anti-reproductive rights candidate representing us in any form of government. We strongly oppose Rod Linhares and support Adam Loraine for San Mateo City Council.
Editor,
We are San Mateo youth, and we oppose an anti-reproductive rights candidate representing us in any form of government. We strongly oppose Rod Linhares and support Adam Loraine for San Mateo City Council.
Rod Linhares is anti-reproductive rights. Of the seven candidates running for council, Linhares is the only candidate who refuses to publicly support abortion on record.
Linhares has worked for the last five years fundraising for the San Francisco Archdiocese. The Archdiocese has stated its number one priority is taking away abortion rights in the No on Prop. 1 campaign. Proposition 1 has been passed by the state Legislature and signed by the governor and, if passed by voters in the November ballot, would enshrine abortion as a fundamental right for all Californians. The Archdiocese was the architect of Prop. 8 that banned gay marriage in 2008 and is still anti-LBGTQ. Despite its anti-gay, anti-choice agenda, Rod continues to work for them. Linhares has raised about $20,000 for the Archdiocese to take your rights away.
Adam Loraine is pro-reproductive rights and pro-gay rights. He has vowed to protect your rights and he has signed the petition to support Proposition 1.
Linhares opposes updating building standards requiring residents to replace broken gas appliances with electric. These standards would benefit homeowners because it’s cheaper to use electric than gas equipment. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the switch is also cheaper. Linhares prefers expensive, dangerous and dirty gas in our homes.
We don’t want an anti-reproductive rights candidate representing us in any form of government. Linhares is purposefully misrepresenting his views and the views of his opponent Adam Loraine because he knows that Loraine’s ideas better represent the values of the people of San Mateo.
Roisin McElarney
San Mateo
Henry McDaniels
Hillsborough
Sunny Zhang
San Mateo
Wei-Ting Yeh
San Mateo
Kelly Chan
San Mateo
Devika Mehra
San Mateo
Quinn Kundin
San Mateo
Camryn Low
San Mateo
Gabi Ryan
San Mateo
Giuliana Méndez
San Mateo
Kelsey Mallard
San Mateo
Gabrielle Tabor
San Mateo
Jada Pisani Lee
San Mateo
Michelle Sun
San Mateo
Aran O’Sullivan
San Mateo
Vivian Lambeth
San Mateo
Joshua Wing
San Mateo
Keya Pardasani
San Mateo
Atiya Shah
Foster City
Elliot Black
Foster City
Olivia Murray
San Mateo
Livia Pereira
Foster City
Gabby Baldos
Foster City
Jacob Reed
San Mateo
Michael Lieu
San Mateo
