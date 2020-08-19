Editor,
So where are the Illuminati or the Bilderbergers when you need them? Yeah those all seeing and all powerful behind the scenes mover and shakers.
We’ve heard how they control the levers of power unbeknownst to us mere mortals. If they did exist then I would think they wouldn’t stand for the out of control madcap careening that is the state of affairs in the USA at the moment.
How could any rational all powerful cabal accept this nonsensical disbelief of science and medicine as well as just plain logic when it comes to our foreign and domestic affairs? They wouldn’t.
More likely they are just another figment of the vivid imaginations of our many conspiracy nuts who hang from every tree in late summer. If they existed, they must be on a sabbatical off in the Bahamas someplace. No adults left in the room here. Let’s hope November brings the fever down and some normalcy as well.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
