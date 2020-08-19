Editor,

So where are the Illuminati or the Bilderbergers when you need them? Yeah those all seeing and all powerful behind the scenes mover and shakers.

We’ve heard how they control the levers of power unbeknownst to us mere mortals. If they did exist then I would think they wouldn’t stand for the out of control madcap careening that is the state of affairs in the USA at the moment.

How could any rational all powerful cabal accept this nonsensical disbelief of science and medicine as well as just plain logic when it comes to our foreign and domestic affairs? They wouldn’t.

More likely they are just another figment of the vivid imaginations of our many conspiracy nuts who hang from every tree in late summer. If they existed, they must be on a sabbatical off in the Bahamas someplace. No adults left in the room here. Let’s hope November brings the fever down and some normalcy as well.

Mike Caggiano

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription