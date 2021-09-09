Editor,
In 1942, the government thought all Japanese were spies and saboteurs and rounded them up and placed them in temporary detention centers up and down the West Coast. They were held there until permanent concentration camps could be constructed in the worst parts of the country. Tanforan racetrack was a temporary detention center in the Bay Area.
The memorial is to honor the 8,000 persons of Japanese ancestry who were imprisoned at the Tanforan temporary detention center in San Bruno. The memorial will be outside the San Bruno BART station. The centerpiece of the memorial will be statues of the Mochida sisters waiting for a bus to take them to Tanforan. We hope to open in the Spring of 2022.
If you know of any survivors or families of Tanforan contact the committee at “Tanforan.memorial @gmail.com” or our website at “Tanforanmemorial.org.” We could also need donations to complete the project.
Steve Okamoto
Foster City
The letter writer is the vice chair of the Tanforan Center Memorial Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.