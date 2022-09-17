There are two issues not being addressed regarding about our water crisis. One is swimming pools, which are a huge waste of water both in private pools and the multiple apartment complexes that have multiple pools. These should be outlawed or reduced in number; their time has passed.
The second issue is one which is the root cause of all environmental problems, but considered sacred so not addressed. This is overpopulation caused by too many people having too many babies. Family planning must be mandatory. The number of children a woman can have should be limited. People should have to pass a means test and a competency test before being permitted to breed. This is all common sense.
Our politicians must show leadership and address these issues. Using dishwasher waste water to irrigate golf courses will not get us where we need to be and without population control, global warming will continue.
Michael and Jacqueline Grubb
